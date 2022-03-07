Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.