Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.