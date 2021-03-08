Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
