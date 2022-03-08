This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
