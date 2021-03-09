This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Decatur, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
