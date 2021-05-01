For the drive home in Decatur: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the De…
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
This evening in Decatur: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a q…
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur will see warm temp…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are p…