Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
