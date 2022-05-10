This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
