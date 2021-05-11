 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fewer hurricanes expected in the Pacific this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News