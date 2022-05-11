 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

