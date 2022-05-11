This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mostly showers today in central Illinois, but storms look likely for the southern part of the state and a few could be severe. Rain is expected for Friday as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Lots of light to moderate rain today with a few storms possible. Temperatures will be well below normal as well. How long will this dreary weather last? Find out in our complete weekend forecast.
As warm as Tuesday was, today is looking even hotter. Lots of humidity and a chance of rain as well. Will it be more of the same for Thursday? Full details in our updated forecast.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. …
With a warm front working across the state Thursday, showers and storms are coming back. A few storms in southern Illinois could produce damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. It …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…