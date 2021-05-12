Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
- Updated
Shuttle buses and parents were waiting to take students home from school at Central A&M in Assumption on Thursday when Superintendent DeAnn Heck spotted a funnel cloud.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. I…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…