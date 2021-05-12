May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.