 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fewer hurricanes expected in the Pacific this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News