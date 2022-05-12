This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
As warm as Tuesday was, today is looking even hotter. Lots of humidity and a chance of rain as well. Will it be more of the same for Thursday? Full details in our updated forecast.
Lots of light to moderate rain today with a few storms possible. Temperatures will be well below normal as well. How long will this dreary weather last? Find out in our complete weekend forecast.
Watch now: Hot and dry today in central and southern Illinois, but chance of severe storms returns Friday
Very warm temps will continue Thursday and Friday, but a cold front arriving Friday evening will cool things down and bring rain back to the area. Here's the latest on the possible severe weather.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
Mostly showers today in central Illinois, but storms look likely for the southern part of the state and a few could be severe. Rain is expected for Friday as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. It …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.