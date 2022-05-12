 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News