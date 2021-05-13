 Skip to main content
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

