May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

