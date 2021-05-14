 Skip to main content
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

