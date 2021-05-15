For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
Shuttle buses and parents were waiting to take students home from school at Central A&M in Assumption on Thursday when Superintendent DeAnn Heck spotted a funnel cloud.
