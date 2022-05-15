May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.