This evening's outlook for Decatur: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
