May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

