This evening in Decatur: Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
