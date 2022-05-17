This evening in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
