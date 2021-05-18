May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.