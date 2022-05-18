May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.