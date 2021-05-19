May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.