For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tod…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for th…
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The…