Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Full details on Thursday and Friday's severe weather threat in central and southern Illinois
With an area of low pressure working over the state today and a cold front Friday night, multiple rounds of rain are expected. Severe storms are possible in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms Friday night in central and southern Illinois. Rain lingers through the weekend
Still very warm today but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and storms tonight. That's not the only cold front that's expected this weekend though. Full details on the next three days here.
Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain.
Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Small chance of rain today, but showers and storms likely late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning
Another warm, mostly dry day Tuesday in central & southern Illinois, but rain looks likely during the early morning hours Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Hot and dry today in central and southern Illinois, but chance of severe storms returns Friday
Very warm temps will continue Thursday and Friday, but a cold front arriving Friday evening will cool things down and bring rain back to the area. Here's the latest on the possible severe weather.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should …