For the drive home in Decatur: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
