 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows cyclone battering COVID-hit Mumbai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News