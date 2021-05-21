May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.