Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
