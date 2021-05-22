Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tod…
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for th…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'…