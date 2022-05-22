Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Full details on Thursday and Friday's severe weather threat in central and southern Illinois
With an area of low pressure working over the state today and a cold front Friday night, multiple rounds of rain are expected. Severe storms are possible in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Rain will be around for much of the afternoon and evening hours today. Severe storms are possible, especially in southern Illinois. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in Illinois
A cold front will slowly move across Illinois tonight thru Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and some storms could be severe. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain.
Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Small chance of rain today, but showers and storms likely late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning
Another warm, mostly dry day Tuesday in central & southern Illinois, but rain looks likely during the early morning hours Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…