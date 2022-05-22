 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News