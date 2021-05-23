This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
