 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News