May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.