This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Full details on Thursday and Friday's severe weather threat in central and southern Illinois
With an area of low pressure working over the state today and a cold front Friday night, multiple rounds of rain are expected. Severe storms are possible in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Rain will be around for much of the afternoon and evening hours today. Severe storms are possible, especially in southern Illinois. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in Illinois
A cold front will slowly move across Illinois tonight thru Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and some storms could be severe. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Mild and breezy in central and southern Illinois today, but rain will return tonight and looks likely for Wednesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…