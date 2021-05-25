Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
