May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.