For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
