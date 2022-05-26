May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Decatur: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

