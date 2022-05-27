Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will be around for much of the afternoon and evening hours today. Severe storms are possible, especially in southern Illinois. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Mild and breezy in central and southern Illinois today, but rain will return tonight and looks likely for Wednesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms continues Thursday, showers linger into Friday across Illinois
Storms still look likely in central and southern Illinois today and once again hail and damaging wind cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest on the severe threat and when we'll finally dry out.
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms
Multiple rounds of rain are expected both today and Thursday across Illinois. A few storms today could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Watch now: Rain chance continues Friday across Illinois, but big changes expected for Memorial Day weekend
Showers will continue today, especially in central Illinois. Warmer and drier weather is not far away though. See when the rain will end and how warm we'll get in our Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in Illinois
A cold front will slowly move across Illinois tonight thru Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and some storms could be severe. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thu…