May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

Local Weather

