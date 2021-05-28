May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.