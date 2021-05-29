 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News