May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.