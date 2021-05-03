 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters battle wind-driven blazes across the Southwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News