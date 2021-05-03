Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
