This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
