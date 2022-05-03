 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News