May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.