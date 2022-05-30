This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
