May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Overcast. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

