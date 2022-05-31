May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.