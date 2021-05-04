Decatur's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
