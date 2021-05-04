 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Feeling the effects of a tornado-warned-storm in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News