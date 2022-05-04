 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News