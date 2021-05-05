May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.