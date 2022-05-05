 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

